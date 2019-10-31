Menu
Wiremu Johnson was tasered twice in a violent scuffle with police during which he allegedly dislocated an officer’s shoulder.
Crime

Tasered man allegedly dislocated cop’s arm

Ashley Pillhofer
31st Oct 2019 11:34 AM
AMID concerns he would run from the dock, police guarded the exits of a courtroom as a man accused of assaulting a police officer and a string of other crimes was brought into a courtroom barefoot and restrained with handcuffs.

The court heard Wiremu Edward Johnson, 27, who had an extensive and "colourful" criminal history, was subject to four suspended sentences.

The Glenella man made an application for bail in Mackay Magistrates Court on Tuesday charged with a string of offences including seriously assaulting a police officer, possessing a weapon, possessing dangerous drugs and driving while disqualified.

These offences were allegedly committed between September 21 and October 27 this year.

Police prosecutor Joshua Morris told the court Johnson required a specialised police team to take him into custody.

The barrister said during a violent struggle with police, Johnson was tasered twice and allegedly dislocated an officer's shoulder in an attempt to evade officers.

Mr Morris opposed the bail application saying Johnson's history showed he was at an unacceptable risk of committing further offences and not appearing at proceeding court dates.

Defence barrister Corey Cullen said Johnson was an "indigenous man with a four-month-old baby" who deserved the basic right to bail.

He said the long period of time before the matter was likely to be finalised would mean Johnson would spend "too much time" in custody.

Mr Cullen suggested a series of strict bail conditions to ensure Johnson posed no risk to the community.

Magistrate James Morton denied the bail application, saying while it was a serious step to deprive a person of their liberty, he was not satisfied Johnson would comply with the conditions considering his history of breaching probation orders.

Johnson will reappear in Mackay Magistrates Court in November.

Mackay Daily Mercury

