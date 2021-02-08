Taser used to subdue shirtless man who punched cop

A police officer has been allegedly assaulted by a man in Tweed. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard

A Bray Park man has been charged after he allegedly assaulted a police officer while under the influence of a prohibited drug.

Tweed Byron Police District Chief Inspector Michael Dempsey said officers were patrolling Frances St, Tweed Heads, about 10pm on Friday when then saw a 27-year-old man walking along the middle of the road with no shirt on.

“Police approached this male inquiring as to his behaviour,” Chief Insp Dempsey said.

“As police alighted from the police vehicle the male has turned and rundown Frances Street. “Police chased the male and caught up to him on Frances St.

“The male threw his shirt to the ground and allegedly turned and punched a male Senior Constable to his face.

“The Senior Constable drew his taser and fired, hitting the male in the chest and stomach region.

“The taser had effect and the male fell to the ground where he was handcuffed and placed under arrest.”

Chief Insp Dempsey said the T-shirt that the man had thrown on the ground during the incident was searched and police located in the shirt three small resealable plastic bags containing a crystal substance, which police will allege is methyl amphetamine.

He was conveyed to the Tweed Heads Police Station where he was charged with assaulting police occasioning actual bodily harm, resisting police in the execution of their duty and possessing a prohibited drug.

The man was been refused Bail and will appear at the Tweed Heads Local Court today.

Chief Insp Dempsey said the Senior Constable suffered a laceration to his nose as a result of the assault.