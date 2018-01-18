Menu
Taser used on man who threw bricks through shop window

Police were forced to use their taser on a 24-year-old Bonalbo man.

A MAN has been tasered after throwing two bricks through a shop window.

Police will allege that on Wednesday a 24-year-old Bonalbo man threw the bricks through the window of a hardware store at Bonalbo.

"He entered the shop and took a large spanner," the Richmond Local Area Command said on Facebook.

"He returned a short time later and removed a sledgehammer and crow bar."

At 8.30pm police attended a Bonalbo address in order to speak to the 24-year-old.

Police said he came out of the house in an "aggressive manner, holding a knife a few metres from police".

He refused to drop the knife, so police deployed their taser and the man dropped to the ground.

It is alleged he then said to police: "You tasered me,why didn't you shoot me?"

Police said they recovered the stolen property and took the man to Casino Police Station.

He was charged with break and enter, stealing offences, and armed with intent.

Bail was refused and will he appear in Lismore Local Court today.

