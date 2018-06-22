Taser used on man who assaulted Ballina police

A man was tasered by Ballina police when he refused to leave a property and threatened officers.

POLICE were forced to use a taser on a man who refused to leave a Ballina home last night.

Officers were called to the property on River St about 8.15pm, and the 24-year-old man initially agreed to leave, but then returned just moments later.

He threatened to assault police and yelled in their faces.

"Police pushed the man back and told him to walk away, but the man lunged at police," the Richmond Police District reported on its Facebook page.

"Police pushed him to the ground. The 24-year-old stood up and 'shaped' up to both police.

"Police then tasered the man to the chest."

The man dropped to the ground and he was handcuffed and taken to the Ballina Police Station, where he continued to threaten police and then urinated on the floor of his cell.

The 24-year-old was charged with offensive conduct, assaulting police, resisting police and destroying/damaging property.

He was refused bail to appear in Ballina Local Court today.