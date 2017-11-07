News

Taser, knuckle dusters and ice uncovered in Lismore

ILLEGAL KNUCKLE DUSTERS: Are a category M weapon in the eyes of the law and a bad idea to own.
ILLEGAL KNUCKLE DUSTERS: Are a category M weapon in the eyes of the law and a bad idea to own. Contributed

WEAPONS and drugs were found when police executed a search warrant in Lismore.

Police from the Richmond Target Action Group will allege that on October 31 they executed a search warrant at Lismore address where they spoke to a 37 year old Lismore man.

During a search of the premises police located one gram of methamphetamine, a taser, knuckle dusters, an expandable baton, a laser pointer, five vials of a prohibited substance and six vials of adrenalin.

The 37 year old will appear in Lismore Local Court in December on the following charges:

Four counts of possess prohibited weapon

Possess prohibited drug

Two counts of possess restricted substance.

Topics:  drugs bust ice lismore northern rivers crime police taser weapons

Lismore Northern Star
CHILD'S TICK BITE HORROR: 'We were losing him'

CHILD'S TICK BITE HORROR: 'We were losing him'

A FIVE-YEAR-OLD boy almost died after he was bitten by a tick, and now his parents have described their "tidal wave of panic" as they rushed him to hospital.

Juvenile hides under mattress, kicks police officer

A Goonellabah juvenile was arrested yesterday and will appear in court today.

Officers forced to use capsicum spray during arrest

REVEALED: $3.9 million revamp of Ballina bowlo

The stylish sports bar.

The club's interior was gutted - see what it looks like now

Men's shed gearing up to build new home

Ballina Community Men's Shed has lodged a development application to build new premises at Racecourse Rd.

'It's a big milestone getting the DA into council'

Local Partners