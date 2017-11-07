Taser, knuckle dusters and ice uncovered in Lismore

ILLEGAL KNUCKLE DUSTERS: Are a category M weapon in the eyes of the law and a bad idea to own.

WEAPONS and drugs were found when police executed a search warrant in Lismore.

Police from the Richmond Target Action Group will allege that on October 31 they executed a search warrant at Lismore address where they spoke to a 37 year old Lismore man.

During a search of the premises police located one gram of methamphetamine, a taser, knuckle dusters, an expandable baton, a laser pointer, five vials of a prohibited substance and six vials of adrenalin.

The 37 year old will appear in Lismore Local Court in December on the following charges:

Four counts of possess prohibited weapon

Possess prohibited drug

Two counts of possess restricted substance.