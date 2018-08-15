Taser and drugs seized in Lismore, man charged

Police have arrested a man allegedly found with a Taser and drugs.

Police have arrested a man allegedly found with a Taser and drugs. Richmond Police District

A MAN has been charged after an early-morning police stop in Lismore.

Richmond Police District officers will allege they stopped a vehicle travelling on Kyogle St in Lismore about 12.20am this morning.

Officers spoke to a 22-year-old man from Irvington who was inside the vehicle.

Police have arrested a man allegedly found with a Taser and drugs. Richmond Police District

On the seat next to the man, police found a Taser, three bags containing 0.7 grams of methylamphetamine and a glass pipe.

He was taken to Lismore Police Station and charged with possessing a prohibited weapon, possessing a prohibited drug and possessing equipment for administering a prohibited drug.

He was refused bail to face Lismore Local Court today.