Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have arrested a man allegedly found with a Taser and drugs.
Police have arrested a man allegedly found with a Taser and drugs. Richmond Police District
News

Taser and drugs seized in Lismore, man charged

15th Aug 2018 12:00 PM

A MAN has been charged after an early-morning police stop in Lismore.

Richmond Police District officers will allege they stopped a vehicle travelling on Kyogle St in Lismore about 12.20am this morning.

Officers spoke to a 22-year-old man from Irvington who was inside the vehicle.

Police have arrested a man allegedly found with a Taser and drugs.
Police have arrested a man allegedly found with a Taser and drugs. Richmond Police District

On the seat next to the man, police found a Taser, three bags containing 0.7 grams of methylamphetamine and a glass pipe.

He was taken to Lismore Police Station and charged with possessing a prohibited weapon, possessing a prohibited drug and possessing equipment for administering a prohibited drug.

He was refused bail to face Lismore Local Court today.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Mayor's big plan to help struggling Lismore CBD

    Mayor's big plan to help struggling Lismore CBD

    Council News THE council will give money back to businesses and make changes to the rate structure before the next budget.

    Revved up over more racing events in Kyogle area

    premium_icon Revved up over more racing events in Kyogle area

    Council News Robust debate over the future of motorsport in the Kyogle area.

    Aldi store to close its doors for major renovations

    premium_icon Aldi store to close its doors for major renovations

    News Make sure you get your Aldi fix before next week

    Paramedics treat two people after crash at G'bah

    Paramedics treat two people after crash at G'bah

    Breaking Both people were taken to Lismore Base Hospital

    Local Partners