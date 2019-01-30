Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Taser, abduction claims detail attack on woman

Ross Irby
by
30th Jan 2019 4:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been refused bail after being accused of taking part in a violent incident in which a woman was allegedly tasered.

Police later found a taser in the house the accused shares with his brother.

Daniel Raemond Susec denied any involvement when he appeared in custody before Ipswich Magistrates Court on four charges.

Susec, 33, from West Ipswich, is charged with entering a dwelling with intent at Raceview on November 28; robbery in company/with actual violence; deprivation of liberty; and assault causing bodily harm/in company.

Prosecutor, Sergeant Trent Voigt said police opposed bail as the matter was extremely serious and stemmed from the escalation of a dispute where a woman was allegedly tasered and abducted.

He said Susec had been identified by a witness from a police photo board.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said it was alleged Susec's fingerprint was found on a vehicle. Legal Aid lawyer Alexis Oxley said Susec was residing at his brother's rented home.

"He lives underneath and has no access upstairs where his brother is," Ms Oxley said.

Bail was refused with Susec remanded in custody to appear in court on February 20.

abduction ipswich court robbery tasered
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Woman spat in officer's face as police went to help her

    premium_icon Woman spat in officer's face as police went to help her

    Crime THEY also arrested a Ballina man, who they allege was "swearing at and abusing” the woman.

    Get inspired by fitness trainer's words of advice

    premium_icon Get inspired by fitness trainer's words of advice

    Health Social media has changed the fitness industry

    'Horrific' conditions push farmers to the brink

    premium_icon 'Horrific' conditions push farmers to the brink

    News Norco boss worried about future of the dairy industry

    Bangalow filmmaker to premiere documentary in Berlin

    premium_icon Bangalow filmmaker to premiere documentary in Berlin

    Movies Only six Australian films were selected for Berlinale 2019