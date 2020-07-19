Target boss’ two-page letter to Casino mayor

THE boss of Target Australia has written to the Richmond Valley mayor in response to concerns about the closure of Casino's Target store.

In May, Wesfarmers announced up to 75 Target stores will be closed down while 92 will be converted into Kmart.

Goonellabah and Casino are among the stores set to close in early-mid 2021.

The Ocean Shores store will be converted into a Kmart.

There has been a lot of concern about job losses in the Casino area following the announcement, and in response, Richmond Valley Mayor Robert Mustow wrote to Target Australia to express the community's disappointment.

Marina Joanou, Target's managing director, has now sent a two-page reply, which has been tabled in the agenda for this week's council meeting.

"I understand the concerns surrounding the impact of the closure on the wider Casino community and wish to express that our hearts go out to all those who are affected by the drought and bushfires all across Australia, and who are going through hardships," she wrote.

"While there is probably little we can say that will change your perceptions about our actions, we would like to share a little more with you about why the decision, which was not taken lightly, has been necessary.

"We are very aware that our recent announcement will have a significant impact on many people in Casino, most importantly our team members and customers."

Ms Joanou said the company would not revisit the decision to close the Casino store.

She said Target had struggled for "many years" and its current financial performance was "unsustainable".

"I can however assure you that the changes we have announced will occur progressively over the next 12 months, providing time for affected team members to consider other options for employment and, wherever possible, for us to support them with redeployment across other Wesfarmers businesses including Smart, Bunnings and Officeworks," Ms Joanou wrote.

"We acknowledge this is a tough time for our team members and for our customers, and we will support you all as best we can.

"Whilst we understand that not all of our customers choose to shop online, we are committed to assisting our customers in affected areas to help make this process an easier one, with a focus on explaining the attributes and features of Target online, including the accessibility and broad range of products on offer.

"Our extensive range online is considerable larger than what is currently available within our Target Country stores and can be delivered to any location or address across the country."