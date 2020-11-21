Menu
Target reissues recall for blender that can leave blades exposed
News

Blender recalled over ‘laceration’ fear

21st Nov 2020 12:05 PM

Target has issued a second recall for a blender it sold over a period of almost six years due to concerns it could cause serious injuries, including lacerations.

The glass jug supplied with the blender can separate from the plastic base while in use, exposing "dangerous rotating blades", the retailer has warned.

The blender's glass jug can separate and leave the blades exposed.
Consumers are advised to stop using the blender and take it back to your closest Target for a full refund and a $5 gift card. No receipt is required.

The affected blenders are 500W Target Stainless Steel Table Blender 1.5L model TARB100.

The blenders were sold in stores and online for almost six years.
The blenders were sold online and in Target and Target country stores between September 2014 and March this year.

A recall was first issued in April, but Target sought to remind customers about it on Friday.

"We take the quality and safety of our products very seriously, which is why we are reissuing a previous product recall," the company said in a post on its Facebook page, where it also asked followers to "please pass this information on to friends and family".

A recall advertisement issued for the Target blender.
Originally published as Target blender recalled over 'laceration' fear

The base of the blenders looks like this.
