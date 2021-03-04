Tapping into nostalgic memories on Tap Pack tour

Tap dancing troupe, The Tap Pack, are bringing their high energy, tap comedy routine to Lismore and Byron Bay.

The Tap Pack team are a determined lot and committed to providing quality productions to those in regional areas.

They have shows at Norpa in Lismore on June 27 and Byron Community Centre on July 6.

Producer Kym Halpin said: “The events of the past year have tested all of us but the guys are so excited to be getting back on stage together. The arts and entertainment industry has been pushed to the brink but we have held on because ultimately we love what we do and we know you do too! When you look around the world at our counterparts on the West End and Broadway, who seem such a long way from returning, it reminds us just how lucky we are.”

Picking up on the Rat Pack theme the show textures songs from Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr to Sheeran, Bublé and Beyonce.

The troupe mix slick humour, high energy entertainment and world class tap dance.

Further details:

NORPA

Date/Time: 27 June @ 4pm

Bookings: 1300 066 772

Ticket link: https://lismorecityhall.com.au

Venue: Byron Theatre and Community Centre

Date/Time: 6 July @ 7.30pm

Bookings: 02 6685 6807

Ticket link: https://byroncentre.com.au