Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The woman was allegedly caught with 8g of methylamphetamine. Photo: Generic.
The woman was allegedly caught with 8g of methylamphetamine. Photo: Generic. Martin Sykes
Crime

Tapped calls led police to bust drug trafficking network

Anton Rose
by
11th Oct 2018 4:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SIX weeks of police telephone intercepts led to the arrest of a Toowoomba woman on drug trafficking charges, the city's Magistrates Court heard.

Lorretta Lea Smith appeared in court today as solicitor Claire Graham sought to get her bail on the charges.

The court heard police arrested Smith, 42, after weeks of tapped phone communications between her and a co-accused.

Police allege they found 8g of methylamphetamine in her possession, along with other drug related items on her arrest, though Ms Graham submitted that the police case against Smith was weak.

"(The drugs) do not even seem to have been presumptively tested," she said.

"She has been charged with trafficking but she was not the target of these intercepts.

"She was heard mentioning others who have been arrested and offering to recover debts but there is no allegation these are drug debts.

"It is quite doubtful the Crown will continue with the trafficking charge."

Police opposed the bail application.

Magistrate Vivian Keegan granted mum-of-four Smith bail on strict conditions and will reappear back in the same court on a later date.

Anton Rose
drug trafficking magistrates court news toowoomba toowoomba court toowoomba crime
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Business under scrutiny: 'Have you run off with my money?'

    premium_icon Business under scrutiny: 'Have you run off with my money?'

    Business AN ONLINE business based on the Northern Rivers is under fire from shoppers for allegedly scamming multiple people.

    'Cut your throat': Man jailed over vile threat to sister

    premium_icon 'Cut your throat': Man jailed over vile threat to sister

    Crime Casino man had an "extensive criminal history"

    Commission preparing brief of evidence on violent arrest

    premium_icon Commission preparing brief of evidence on violent arrest

    Crime Senior constable used excessive force on naked 16-year-old boy

    Local Partners