Tanyn sets his sights on top 10 finish

LENNOX Head product Tanyn Lyndon sits just outside the top 10 after the fifth round of the Nutri-Grain Ironman Series.

It comes off the back of a sixth placed finish in the second last round of the competition at the Gold Coast on the weekend.

It has been one of the better years in the series for the 26-year-old after the first podium finish of his career when he came third in the second round on the Sunshine Coast.

He is now 11th overall ahead of the final round in Sydney later this month.

Former Lennox Head competitor Hannah Sculley is also 11th overall having won the fourth round of the women's series at Currumbin on the Gold Coast.

On the weekend, it was Cory Taylor who had his first win in the men's competition at the weekend.

Current points leader Ali Day heads into the final round with a 24-point lead.

"I feel like today is a bit of a breakthrough for me,” Taylor said.

"This year I've had a couple of fourth and fifth places so I was close but not really at winning level, but today it just all came together, and I got the win.

"The Nutri-Grain Series has such a great reputation - it's like winning a world champs or an Aussie champs, it's right up there for me.”

Even though it wasn't a podium finish for Day, he was still very happy with his result.

"I normally start a lot better in pursuit races, but I was a little behind today starting in 12th place so I just tried to slow down and calm the mind and I got back into a really good position,” Day said.

"My result wasn't reflective of my effort but I'm really happy with how I went about it and I'm so proud.”

Although in a similar position at this stage last year, Day isn't celebrating just yet.

He lost the overall title last year to Matt Bevilacqua due to a countback.

"It would have been nice to get the job done today and be a little bit higher with my points but at least I know how to handle it from my experience last year,” Day said.

"There are still three weeks to go before the final round and the pressure of being in front is always a privilege. I'll just take it moment by moment and keep doing what I'm doing.”