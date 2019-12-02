Tanyn riding a wave of success

Tanyn Lyndon has now had back-to-back podium finishes in the Nutri-Grain Ironman series this season. Phor Harvpix.

FORMER Lennox Head surf lifesaver Tanyn Lyndon has completed back-to-back podium finishes for the first time on the Nutri-Grain ironman series.

Lyndon finished third in the Super Sprint round at Bulli on Sunday after a runner-up finish in the second round of the competition on the Gold Coast last month.

He also won his first state ironman title at the Queensland Surf Life Saving Championships on the Gold Coast in April.

He held off the likes of Matt Bevilacqua, Matt Poole, and Ben Carberry over the ski, board, and swim for a memorable win.

Lyndon, 27, is currently sixth overall in the Nutri-Grain series, a decent effort considering he missed the first round of the competition.

He works full-time as a carpenter and decided to skip the Coolangatta Gold which now doubles as the first round of the series.

“Work comes first for me and it’s good to have that separation where I can concentrate on other things,” Lyndon said.

“Having other commitments keeps me busy and I probably appreciate being in the water now more than ever.

“I still love that feeling of competing; especially when you’re on a podium with some of the big names in the sport.”

A returning Luke Cuff proved too strong at the weekend while Manly’s Kendrick Louis finished second.

Cuff missed most of last season after her pulled out of the competition with an ongoing illness.

“I was really confident leading into the last round so to come out with a bad result would have been frustrating,” Cuff said.

“I had to go back to the drawing board and iron out those mistakes (from the second round).

“To work through that and come out with a good result means the world.”

Meanwhile, a consistent start to the season has Byron Bay product Jy Timperley fourth overall on the series ladder.

He finished fourth in the Coolangatta Gold; an impressive achievement in just his second season competing against professional ironmen.

Former Lennox Head lifesavers Nathan Gray and Hannah Sculley are also competing this year.

Gray is still in the mix in 10th spot while Sculley is ranked in the top 20 of the ironwoman series

The fourth round will be held at Surfers Paradise on the Gold Coast next weekend.