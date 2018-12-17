Tanyn mixes it with Ironman stars

RIGHT: Tanyn Lyndon competing in the Nutri-Grain Ironman Series.

RIGHT: Tanyn Lyndon competing in the Nutri-Grain Ironman Series. Shane Myers

LENNOX Head product Tanyn Lyndon finished fifth in the Nutri-Grain Ironman Series event at Wollongong.

It came off the back of his first podium finish - third place at Coolum on the Sunshine Coast last month.

He is now 13th overall in the series and well placed heading into the fourth round at Currumbin on the Gold Coast next month.

Lyndon first contested the series in 2011. He is now at Kurrawa after stints at Northcliffe and Burleigh Heads.

Byron Bay junior Jy Timperely competes for Currumbin and finished 18th on Saturday. He is 17th overall.

Lennox Head's Nathan Gray competes in the Ocean 6 Series where competitors go through to qualify for the Nutri-Grain races.

Far North Coast junior Hannah Sculley finished 12th in the women's event and is now 14th overall.

The men's event was won by Kendrick Louis, who beat world champion Ali Day in a sprint finish.

"It was such a cat-and- mouse game today with Ali,” Louis said.

"I didn't ever want him to get close to me so I just kept going hard but it was such a battle.

"I know I'm doing the right training and I am feeling good heading into the rest of the season.

"I'll take a couple of weeks off to enjoy Christmas and then I'll get straight back into it and ready for the fourth round.”

Ben Carberry came third. Matt Poole was 10th to be third overall, with James Lacey fourth and Carberry fifth.