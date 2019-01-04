Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

m1 crash
Breaking

Chaos as 36,000-litre fuel tanker explodes on M1

by Angelo Risso
4th Jan 2019 9:26 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FUEL tanker is on fire on the M1 Princes Motorway at West Wollongong.

The 36,000-litre tanker caught fire this morning, causing smoke to billow into the air.

The incident occurred on the Princes Motorway, near the Princes Highway. Fire crews are on the scene.

Traffic in the area has come to a complete stop and commuters are encouraged to avoid the area. The road has since been closed in both directions.

More to come.

editors picks explodes fuel m1 tanker west wollongong

Top Stories

    Family tragedies lead to Lismore woman's new shop

    premium_icon Family tragedies lead to Lismore woman's new shop

    News "I WAS lost... I didn't know what to do with my life”.

    'Phenomenally successful' store to shut down

    premium_icon 'Phenomenally successful' store to shut down

    Business Business to close after a change in circumstances

    Festival attendees criticised for ignoring drug warnings

    premium_icon Festival attendees criticised for ignoring drug warnings

    Crime Police have warned patrons it's not worth the risk

    Community rallies after the heartbreaking loss of mate

    premium_icon Community rallies after the heartbreaking loss of mate

    Opinion "I'm having trouble believing he's gone”

    Local Partners