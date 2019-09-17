Tank water delivery times ramp up, with no rain in sight

Blu-Water employee Rowan Weir collects more water for his deliveries around the Northern Rivers after residents wait in dire need of rain to fill their water tanks.

RUNNING out of water? You'll have to wait at least two weeks before a delivery can be made, a water carter has warned.

With little chance of rain forecast for the next month, Alstonville Blu-Water owner Tony Axisa said he's fielding up to 100 calls a day from residents desperately needing their tanks filled up with water.

"It's pretty bad, people are pretty desperate,” Mr Axisa said.

"Some have already gone without water for a week to 10 days, which is classed as emergency and we work well into the night to get those people water.

"People are trying to keep their cattle going too filling up their troughs.

"They've started a bit earlier, they caught last year and they don't want to get caught out again.

"They see there's not much rain on the horizon and they don't want to wait for for it to get worse.

"I was getting over 100 calls a day last year, and we're receiving close to that now.”

After a crazy year of water delivery in 2018, Mr Axisa decided to add an extra truck to his fleet to keep up with demand.

But, he's urged people to plan ahead, and book their water early before it's too late.

"In future try to ring and book early so you don't have to get on such a long waiting list,” he said.

"All the other water carters are full and are booked for two weeks.

"I've got three trucks working at the moment and we're nearly two weeks booked out.

"We're going into areas that we don't normally cover, we're travelling north of Mullumbimby, out to the other side of Casino and down near Grafton.”

Mr Axisa said it still surprised him that people wait until their tanks have run out of water to get a refill.

"A lot of (my clients) are just on the borderline of running out of water but at least 80 per cent have completely run out,” he said.

"About 20 per cent of them are getting close and call to book in.

"People should be calling when they've got about a third of their tank left.

"Then they don't have to panic, they still have water and we can book it in so they won't run out.”

Mr Axisa business currently makes about 30 to 40 deliveries a day, including emergency calls.

"These people have been out for over a week because they can't get a hold of anyone else,” he said.

"They might make several calls before they end up with me, and because I've got more trucks I end up helping.

"They're the desperate ones and I'll always get water too them, it'll be a lot shorter wait.”