Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
POWERFUL: Popular country music artist, Tania Kernaghan, will perform in Casino this month.
POWERFUL: Popular country music artist, Tania Kernaghan, will perform in Casino this month. Contributed
Music

Tania's new song is sexy, mature and confident

Javier Encalada
by
30th Jun 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

COUNTRY music artist Tania Kernaghan recently celebrated her 50th birthday, and she is sharing a message of self-acceptance with a powerful new single, Better Worn In.

Written and recorded with Nick Wolfe, of The Wolfe Brothers, in his Tasmanian studio, and co-written with her sister Fiona Kernaghan, the track is an exciting new direction for the multi-award-winning singer.

It showcases her 'glass half full' outlook on life and it started resonating with music fans after it was released to radio last month.

Kernaghan said the song was a powerful statement and one that was important to her - the fact that getting older is a gift which has given her a different, sharper perspective.

"It's the ultimate reality check," she said.

"I know I'm more confident and comfortable with myself now than I've ever been. I don't obsess about the past much any more, or worry about how much life has already gone by.

"I'm more wondering, what else might life have in store for me? Its an ongoing conversation - once it's on your radar, it seems to come up a lot, that peace and clarity that comes with age.

"You develop a different idea about what beauty is and even what sexy is. That's really empowering. You realise that old Hollywood stereotypes are a joke, real life is way more interesting."

Better Worn In isn't just a track about feminine ageing either. Having Nick Wolfe pen the track with Kernaghan and her sister also gave it a male perspective.

"To me, self-acceptance and a happy heart are qualities I really admire," she said.

"Life's like your best pair of boots, better worn in."

  • At Casino RSM Club on Friday, July 12.
better worn in casino country music tania kernaghan whatson
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    King tides to inundate roads with salt water

    King tides to inundate roads with salt water

    Environment HIGH tides will be experienced all week and drivers are urged to exercise caution.

    Changes you need to know for Splendour in the Grass

    premium_icon Changes you need to know for Splendour in the Grass

    Whats On The drop off point will be moved to a nearby town

    How kids can learn to swim for free these school holidays

    premium_icon How kids can learn to swim for free these school holidays

    News Swim teacher Briana Heinz will be offering free lessons

    No running on this Ballina soccer pitch!

    premium_icon No running on this Ballina soccer pitch!

    Community It's the kind of rule you would expect around a swimming pool