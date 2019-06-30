Tania's new song is sexy, mature and confident

COUNTRY music artist Tania Kernaghan recently celebrated her 50th birthday, and she is sharing a message of self-acceptance with a powerful new single, Better Worn In.

Written and recorded with Nick Wolfe, of The Wolfe Brothers, in his Tasmanian studio, and co-written with her sister Fiona Kernaghan, the track is an exciting new direction for the multi-award-winning singer.

It showcases her 'glass half full' outlook on life and it started resonating with music fans after it was released to radio last month.

Kernaghan said the song was a powerful statement and one that was important to her - the fact that getting older is a gift which has given her a different, sharper perspective.

"It's the ultimate reality check," she said.

"I know I'm more confident and comfortable with myself now than I've ever been. I don't obsess about the past much any more, or worry about how much life has already gone by.

"I'm more wondering, what else might life have in store for me? Its an ongoing conversation - once it's on your radar, it seems to come up a lot, that peace and clarity that comes with age.

"You develop a different idea about what beauty is and even what sexy is. That's really empowering. You realise that old Hollywood stereotypes are a joke, real life is way more interesting."

Better Worn In isn't just a track about feminine ageing either. Having Nick Wolfe pen the track with Kernaghan and her sister also gave it a male perspective.

"To me, self-acceptance and a happy heart are qualities I really admire," she said.

"Life's like your best pair of boots, better worn in."