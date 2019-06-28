Tamworth winner gets a crack at Guineas

GRAFTON WINNER: King Lear made it another one-act affair when the Gosford gelding overwhelmed his opponents to win his second race in a week at Grafton.

GRAFTON WINNER: King Lear made it another one-act affair when the Gosford gelding overwhelmed his opponents to win his second race in a week at Grafton. Trackside Photography

TENACIOUS Hammoon Ballad earned a tilt at the Grafton Guineas after winning at Tamworth today.

The Sue Grills-trained filly, a daughter of Dream Ballad, was back near last for most of the journey but was brought into the finish by the smooth hands of jockey Robert Thompson.

The three-year-old filly responded to his urgings to finish stoutly and beat Jeremy Everson's Far North by a length-and-three-quarters.

"She got a good gallop,” Thompson told Grills.

"She needed that.”

Grills replied by asking Australia's winningest jockey what he thought of a throw at the stumps in the $80,000 Grafton Guineas (1600m) on July 10.

He said why not.

The Tamworth-based Grills loves Hammoon Ballad.

"She's always been a favourite of mine,” she said.

"Only tiny but tough. She goes wet or dry too.”

The trainer hopes Thompson will stick with her while she also hopes her little filly gets a run in the Guineas, a main support race to the $160,000 Ramornie Handicap (1200m) on Wednesday, July 10.

Grills is also headed to Grafton Sunday when she races first starter Boomalong and Olivia's Girl.

Also at Grafton will be Tamworth trainer Lesley Jeffriess.

She has Husonique in the Westlawn Finance Grafton Cup Prelude (2220m).

The winner of the prelude is exempt from ballot in the July 11 Grafton Cup, a race her father, Merv Corliss, won with in 1997 with Akwazoff.