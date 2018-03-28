Tamou’s Panthers bracing for fired-up Cowboys

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 23: James Tamou of the Panthers looks dejected after defeat in the round three NRL match between the Bulldogs and the Panthers at ANZ Stadium on March 23, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

IF anyone knows how a Paul Green rocket can galvanise North Queensland, it's former Cowboy James Tamou.

The Penrith prop has no doubt the Cowboys coach's harsh appraisal of his side after last week's loss in Melbourne will make the Panther's trip to Townsville even tougher.

Tamou played for the Cowboys for eight seasons before joining Penrith last year, and expects his old teammates to have a point to prove in his 200th NRL match on Thursday night.

"It's not going to make our job any easier, them coming off a loss like that. Greeny will have them up and ready," Tamou said.

"They might do an extra hour of video or something like that. It's just made our job a lot harder, and we expect them to come out firing."

The Panthers will be without Nathan Cleary who suffered a knee injury in last week's loss to Canterbury which will sideline him for at least six weeks.

Penrith named Tyrone Peachey at five-eighth and James Maloney at halfback, with debutant Jarome Luai to come off the bench.

Tamou described 21-year-old Luai, who played for Samoa at the World Cup, as a freak who would have little difficulty stepping up to the NRL.

"He's a bit of a freak. I only say that a few times about certain players but I'd put him into that category," Tamou said.

"Some of the stuff he does with the ball and his playmaking ability, he wouldn't look out of place if he was to debut.

"Losing Cleary is a massive loss, but I think we have pretty good back up."

Lachlan Coote and Ben Hampton. North Queensland Cowboys training at 1300 Smiles Stadium. Picture: Alix Sweeney

The Cowboys have devoted most of this week to fixing their leaky defence after their resolve was found wanting at times in losses to the Storm and Broncos.

Green has named the same 17 and is confident of a response from his team after he told them to "stop reading headlines" after the Storm game.

"I'd like to think so, you want to give them that chance. Everyone was pretty disappointed, just in a few effort areas," he said.

"A lot of teams are going to lose to Melbourne to Melbourne, it was more in how we played and we're looking for more of an effort in some of the tough areas of the game.

"We trained really well with a particular focus on defence yesterday (Monday). That's going to be our focus going into the game on the weekend."