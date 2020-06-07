Menu
Panthers captain James Tamou’s contract situation has alerted clubs in the NRL and Super League.
Rugby League

Tamou leaves door open on English ‘adventure’

by Matt Logue
7th Jun 2020 12:18 PM
A week after saying he was "shocked" by St Helens rumours, Penrith captain James Tamou admits he is open to joining the English Super League next season.

Tamou was taken aback when reports emerged linking him with the Saints in England.

The former Origin prop is off-contract and looking to secure a long-term deal, but the Panthers are currently only offering a one-year extension.

This has prompted several rival clubs in Australia and England to ask about the 31-year-old's services.

 

Tamou's priority is to stay in the NRL with Penrith but moving to the Super League remains an option.

"I haven't completely ruled England out," Tamou told The Sunday Telegraph.

"I've heard good things over there and talked to my wife and kids about moving over.

"We would treat it like a bit of an adventure and experience."

For now, Tamou is focused on proving his worth at Penrith to secure his future in Australia.

"I know my contract is up, but I wanted to start the season with some form and hopefully all that will take care of itself," he said.

"I know that I'm getting on and my value is not as it once was, and the ball isn't in my court at the moment.

"But to stay at Penrith would be unreal. I've got a good bond with these boys here, but I've got to do the work first."

 

Tamou’s preference is to stay with Penrith but only a one year deal is on offer.
After helping guide Penrith to the club's best start to a season since 1997, Tamou's undefeated Panthers take on rivals Parramatta in a blockbuster at Bankwest Stadium on Friday night.

He believes the game's new rules, the 'six-again' and one referee, have made the attack-potent Eels a more dangerous team.

"I reckon they are the team to beat this year," he said.

"We'll have to bring our A-game to win.

"Their big boys get a roll on through the middle and half of their tries they just fell over the line.

"It is a big job for us, especially with Dylan Brown out there and Clint Gutherson at fullback."

 

Originally published as Tamou leaves door open on English 'adventure'

