Tame schoolies praised by police

Only handful of offences picked up by Riot Squad and Mounted Unit

POLICE have reported offences were down on this year's schoolies' celebrations at Byron Bay.

Tweed Byron Local Area Command police said the last two weeks they carried out patrols of the area with help from the Public Order and Riot Squad, Mounted Unit and Richmond and Mid North Coast Local Area Commands.

"The hub was manned by volunteers from the local area which assisted in providing a safe place for the visitors,” a police media statement read.

In total, 21 offences were detected including possess prohibited drug, fail to quit licensed premises, assault police, offensive conduct and supply prohibited drug.

"The number of offences detected was well down on previous years and police would like to congratulate the participants on the manner in which they conducted themselves.”