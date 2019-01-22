Tamara Smith 'loudly' hits back at Premier's jabs

IN DEFENSE: The Greens' Tamara Smith defends her efforts as the State Member for Ballina, after shots were fired by the NSW Premier and her rival Ben Franklin at the weekend. Photo Contributed

BALLINA MP Tamara Smith has loudly hit back to being called 'the quietest MP in Parliment' by the NSW Premier.

During their visit to Ballina on Sunday NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW and Nationals candidate for Ballina Ben Franklin shared their opinion of the Greens MP and her political performance thus far.

"I'll just give you a statement of fact. She is probably the quietest MP in the parliament,” Ms Berejiklian said.

"I don't hear from her at all but I do hear from Ben all the time and that's why I am convinced with Ben Franklin as the local MP this region will get even more of what it deserves as far as a state's government is concerned,” she said.

"I'm not going to hide the fact that if Ben Franklin were elected the member here that would give me an even stronger voice from this region in parliament to be able to get things done,” the Premier said.

Mr Franklin also commented that MP Tamara Smith's efforts had been disappointing.

"It's incredibly disappointing that the local member isn't standing up and doing what I believe is the job she should be doing in representing her community,” Mr Franklin said.

"It's very difficult for the current member, she is not a part of the government, she doesn't have access to the sort of support, funding, resources that I am able to do.

"I make no apology for standing up every single day advocating for our region, knocking on the doors of the ministers, knocking on the doors of the Premier and saying this is what our region needs.

"Now the local member doesn't do that but I'll step into the breach if I'm elected.”

In response to the rather scathing comments, Ms Smith said she had worked hard with her community every day.

"It's disappointing to hear that the Premier has chosen not to listen to community concerns about short-term holiday letting, the West Byron mega-development and the dangerous Alstonville intersection, which I have loudly pushed in Parliament,” Ms Smith said.

"I listen to them and bring their concerns to Parliament and work hard to push legislation that benefits our region.

"This election I'll be working for needs-based funding for roads and public transport, for our $200 million plan to clean up the Richmond River and to support the solar industry in our region to provide local jobs and reduce power bills.”