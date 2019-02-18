Tall order at rugby lunch

CLASSIC WALLABY: Former SCU and Wallabies second-rower Justin Harrison will be a guest speaker at Wollongbar next month.

FORMER Wallabies and Southern Cross University second-rower Justin Harrison will be the guest speaker at a rugby union lunch on the Far North Coast next month.

Harrison will be joined by Sam Cordingley, Sean Hardmen and Daniel Herbert for the Classic Wallabies lunch at the Wollongbar Tavern on March 15.

The Classic Wallabies are an alumni of former Australian players who have retired from the game.

It has been organised by the Wollongbar-Alstonville club and follows on from when they had Wallabies coach Michael Cheika attend a charity dinner in 2017.

Harrison, a towering line-out specialist, played 34 games for the Wallabies and spent nine years in Super Rugby at the ACT Brumbies and NSW Waratahs.

He was recently appointed general manager of the Classic Wallabies, replacing Stephen Hoiles who brought the team here in 2017 to play the Alan Jones coached Barbarians.

The Classic Wallabies travel Australia and overseas to play in tournaments and help raise funds at grassroots level.

"(It's) to continue the mateship and camaraderie beyond the playing days, providing former Wallabies with the opportunities to keep in touch, catch up and reminisce about those special times,” Harrison said.

"We support the ongoing growth and development of grassroots rugby.

"We have a unique network of people with a desire to help the rugby community.

"This translates into junior skills development clinics, fundraising events and exhibition matches, and (we) are looking forward to a great afternoon of some fun stories and memories.”

Proceeds of the day will all go towards the construction of the new rugby facility at Wollongbar.

The lunch will be the start of a big weekend for the club at Lyle Park.

There will be junior coaching clinics and games and women's sevens before a trial game between Wollongbar-Alstonville and Gold Coast Eagles on the Saturday.

It will be the Pioneers' first hit-out of the year before they go on to play New England's Robb College in the second annual premiers challenge at Tenterfield on March 23.

The Classic Wallabies lunch starts at 12.30pm for 1pm. Tickets are available by contacting Emma on 0409 884275 or email to emma.tiatia91@gmail.com.

Tickets are $80 and include a meal, cheese platter and table wines.