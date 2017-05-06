Talking from the heart

ART CUBE: Artwork by Jennifer Collins, from her latest exhibition The Dialogue of the Heart.

JENNIFER Collins uses collage boxes to represent the way we make sense of our place in the world through the imagination and tradition of story.

Her latest exhibition, The Dialogue of the Heart is on show at The Art Cube, Byron Shire Council Foyer, Mullumbimby from May 1 - 5th June 5.

MS Collins asid: "Art making is a spiritual practice.

"Identity and place are fashioned by the significant events of life; these experiences diverge, collect and reform to create meaning and purpose. Much of my work comes from this serendipitous space where accidents are embraced and spontaneous marks welcomed. My work talks of human occupation, managing biodiversity and the development of human consciousness. This blossoming awareness is integral to our moving beyond the limited tropes of race and gender; here the future of a healthy planet becomes a reality.”

"The Dialogue of the Heart - It is about imaginal knowing and acquiring knowledge through curiosity, storytelling and daydreaming - somewhat like seeing through the eyes of a child. This I understand as an imaginative way of seeing but still exists within the boundaries of corporeal existence.

"This way of knowing occurs in lateral time, the dialogue of the heart.”

You can see more of Jennifer's work at https://www.facebook.com/thedrawingroomonnorton/