Talk of local CSG mining is hot air: MP

Protestors converge at Riverside Park and then head through Lismore as part of a planned rally to protest against CSG mining operations in the Northern Rivers. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star Marc Stapelberg

PAGE MP Kevin Hogan said there was absolutely no chance of coal seam gas mining returning to the Northern Rivers.

"I can say very firmly, with my hand on my heart, that there is nothing going on that is going to (see) CSG (mining) return to this area," Mr Hogan said.

"It is the National's policy that CSG will not be allowed in the Northern Rivers."

The comments follow a threat made by Finance Minister Mathias Cormann, stating the Federal Government had flagged the use of the GST carve-up to force states to end bans on gas exploration.

"With all due respect to Mathias, to change the GST formula you need all the states to agree anyway and that ain't going to happen," Mr Hogan said.

"What Matthias is talking about, there are some state governments that have statewide bans, specifically the Northern Territory and Victoria.

"Nothing Mathias is saying or would ever say about GST is going to change the policy by the State Government or the Federal Nationals on CSG in the Northern Rivers."

Mr Hogan said the New South Wales Government didn't have a statewide CSG ban but rather highlighted areas in which mining shouldn't be allowed.

"The State Government spent $20 million buying back the licenses and there is no will on behalf of the Nationals, State and even Federal governments to start CSG mining in the Northern Rivers," Mr Hogan said.

He said the NSW Government looked to be moving ahead with the CSG project at Narrabri.

"It is moving out there. The State Government has not banned it and they are looking for that to proceed," Mr Hogan said.

"But that being said there is no way that CSG (mining) is ever returning to this region. I think that is well understood on all three levels of government and it certainly has my strong support that it will never happen."