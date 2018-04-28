TALES: 'Unhinged' wife found floating in river

Isabella went missing through the night with tragic consequences.

WHEN Gavin Baillie went to bed on the Saturday night of March 19, 1898 he expected to wake up next to his wife the following morning.

Unfortunately, that wasn't the case and the young father and Codrington farmer feared for his wife when he went searching for her.

"Nothing special had occurred that night, but her mind had seemed unhinged for the last four or five weeks," he said at the subsequent coroner's inquest.

"She was troubled with religious feeling and was in a very despondent frame of mind."

Despite going to bed as normal, Mr Baillie said he got up during the night to attend to one of the children but he wasn't sure if he wife was there or not as there was no light burning.

When Mr Baillie realised his wife wasn't there he went searching for her in the kitchen, the yard and even at the river's edge.

He recruited neighbours and family and they found two footprints on a log that was slanting into the river.

"There was mud on the log and one of the marks was fairly plan," Mr Baillie said.

"We came to the conclusion that the foot-prints were made after high-tide the night before."

After milking the cows and having breakfast, grappling irons were used to drag the river as word was sent to the police.

Four boats were engaged to do the dragging while others searched the paddocks.

By the afternoon, around 3pm, the body was found not far from where the foot-marks were on the log.

Mrs Baillie was only wearing a nightdress and an ulster (a loose overcoat of rough cloth) with scratches on her right ear and left eye.

Mr Baillie painted a picture of a confused young woman who wanted God to strike her dead and wishing she'd fall asleep and never waken again.

"There was no reason for her despondency, there were no domestic troubles and no disagreement between us," he said.

"I tried to reason with her but it was useless."

The coroner's verdict was "Drowning. Deceased's own act while temporarily insane."

