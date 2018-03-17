TALES: Lismore farmer earns distinguished medal

FROM farmer to company sergeant major in the space of three years, Stanley Wilson also earned himself a distinguished conduct medal.

It will be 100 years this March 30 that the Lismore man died on the battlefields of France during the First World War and while he is buried at Villers Bretoneux in France, his name is listed at the Lismore Memorial Baths as well.

At the tender age of 20 years and 9 months Wilson enlisted on September 20, 1915 into the Australian Imperial Force with B Company, 42nd Infantry Battalion.

By July 1916 he was in Southampton and in October he had been promoted to sergeant.

The battalion made its way to France in November and despite a run in with the mumps he was back with his battalion by February 1917.

In September 1917 he received another promotion when he became company sergeant major.

The 42nd Battalion saw plenty of action on the Western Front and it was Wilson's actions under fire that saw him awarded a Distinguished Conduct Medal.

The Base Records Office wrote back to Wilson's father in Lismore the reasons for the award:

"For conspicuous gallantry and devotion to duty. He (Wilson) organised working and carrying parties with great skill and coolness under fire.

"He commanded a platoon when his officer became a casualty and on many occasions showed splendid courage and determination.”

On the day Wilson was killed, the position held by the 42nd Battalion was along the River Somme at Sailly-Le-Sec north of Paris.

The war diary of the battalion gives the detail:

"At about 9.15am the enemy suddenly displayed great aerial activity and engaged any of our machines then in flight,” the dairy reported.

"At about 10am a plane was shot down by a squadron of enemy planes and crashed...

"During this period the enemy appeared to be ranging on our line of resistance.”

Bombardment by the enemy was relentless and when their soldiers advanced they made ground but were also in range of the infantry weapons.

A concentration of well-controlled fire stopped the enemy literally in their tracks.

It was during this hectic day that Wilson became a casualty and was killed in a trench near Sailly-Le-Sec.

His division distinguished itself during that battle by holding back the German advance.

A soldier (Sgt Bretner) who served with Stanley gave, in his own words, the following description of him.

"It would take a better pen than mine to give an idea of what kind of man he was: a better comrade no man could wish for, straight, clean living, he was an example to all, a soldier every inch of him.

Always ready to lend a hand to anyone in trouble. He has been sadly missed”.

Wilson's effects were sent back home to his parents by ship, but was sadly sunk due to enemy action.

The approval for his promotion to warrant officer also came after the news that he had died in battle.