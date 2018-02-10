TALES: Great friendship saved settler's life

The final resting place of Queybaum, King of Gundurimba and Tuckurimba and great friend of William Wilson.

THERE has been much in the public realm of the hatred between early settlers and the local Aborigines but every now and then there is a story of great friendship.

This was the case between Lismore's founder William Wilson and local Bundjalung chief Charley Queybaum.

According to Wilson's grandson, the Marquis del Moral, who organised Queybaum's headstone, his grandfather arrived in 1844.

"Queybaum came to William Wilson's camp within a few weeks of his arrival and not long after brought his three wives and children,” he was quoted in The Northern Star of the day.

"He was never cast out of his tribe but continued as their chief.

"Though only six, I remember in 1877 a small gathering at Monaltrie of the remnants of the tribe - about 20.”

Queybaum followed Wilson when he moved to his house at Monaltrie and their friendship ensured the white settler had good relations with the local tribes.

In fact Queybaum, along with another Aboriginal Jacki Cridi on several occasions endangered their own lives while protecting Wilson from their own tribesmen.

There is one incident that was reported in the Newcastle Morning Herald in 1947 where Wilson and Queybaum were travelling to the Clarence and their camp was scattered by local natives.

Queybaum stepped in and argued with the tribesmen all night pleading to save Wilsons' life and obviously he was successful.

The Marquis said when Queybaum was dying he handed over his brass crescent that announced him as King of Gundurimba and Tuckurimba.

"I was to be chief after him of his non-existent tribe,” he said.

"It is sad to think of the vanishing of these representatives of the Stone Age.”

The Marquis organised a headstone to be place in the corner of the family plot at Monaltrie indicating Queybaum's status, after he died at 92 in 1892.

