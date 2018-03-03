TALES: A worthy life, a respected pioneer

East Lismore cemetery where Edward Howell is buried in the Catholic section.

East Lismore cemetery where Edward Howell is buried in the Catholic section. austcemindex

THERE are probably not many places on the Northern Rivers that Edward Howell did not live.

When he died on April 29, 1917 he had lived a full and active life, that at times came with some heart-breaking moments.

Mr Howell arrived in Lismore in 1844 when there were barely any houses.

He came to the area when he was 10 year old, having been born at Parramatta in 1834.

When he came of age, he went to work for Mr N.A. Garrard on the Tunstall run as a stock keeper.

During his 12 years there he would often move cattle on long overland trips to rivers such as the Patterson and McIntyre.

His next step was to go into partnership with James Burrowes in a coopering business but he was also occupied in cedar and stave getting for the Tomki boiling down bacon works.

Boiling down is the process of rendering fat from animal carcasses to produce tallow and Mr Howell would take the cedar and staves by punt.

In 1853 he married Rebecca Melon and they moved around to Blakebrooke, Duck Creek near Ballina, Bexhill and then back to Lismore.

By 1862 the young family, now with three children, had moved to a small cottage on the site of the Commercial Hotel in Casino.

It was here that Mr Howell suffered his most devastating experience, the loss of his wife and three children.

"Mr Howell was bereft of his wife and three children,” a simple line in The Northern Star of the day was the only indication of the undetailed tragedy.

Consequently he left Casino, moving around and working again at the Tomki boiling works, in cedar, and after he married again in 1870, he took up farming.

At the time of his death Mr Howell and his second wife Agnes were living at Byron Bay.

He had become a respected pioneer, held in high esteem by all those who came in contact with him.

He was buried in the Catholic section of the Lismore cemetery.

Reference