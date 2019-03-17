Talented young musician releases debut song

BE Your Own Beautiful is the debut single by young Northern Rivers artist Emmagen Rain.

In 2018, she was named the People's Choice Winner at the Tamworth Country Music Festival Busking Championship, she played the main stage at the Gympie Muster, won Chanel 9's The Voice competition at Nightquarter, was a feature artist at Buskers by the Creek and won the under 15's mentorship program at the Mullumbimby Music Festival.

In January this year, Emmagen travelled to Nashville, USA, to write and record original songs at The Blackbird Studio.

Oh, and she's only 11 years old.

The young Murwillumbah resident said she lived with her mother, stepfather Adrian and little brother Malik.

Her earliest music memory is from Thailand with her mum when she was only 6.

"Singing every night at a bar in Chiang Mai with an amazing Thai singer named Atom. I listened to Adore You by Miley Cyrus every day on that trip," she said.

Emmagen said she co-wrote two songs in Nashville with two different writers.

"I then tracked them with a session guitarist which was so much fun," she said.

"I tracked six cover songs while there.

"Jamming in the Blackbird recording studio was totally inspiring."

Debut single Be Your Own Beautiful has been released and is available to stream or download from digital platforms such as Spotify and iTunes.

Listen to it here: