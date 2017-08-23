Talented students on show at Rivers Madness

TALENTED MADNESS: See tomorrow's music, artistic and drama stars perform in the 2017 Rivers MADness at Lismore City Hall on Wednesday August 23.

RIVERS Secondary College students will showcase their art, music and drama talent at the Annual Rivers MADdness event at City Hall tonight.

From 5pm guests can enjoy the outstanding music, artistic and dramatic performances with entry by donation.

Rivers Kadina High Campus, Music and Entertainment Teacher, Virginia Johnstone, said the event is a spectacular evening of music, art and drama, set to showcase the brilliant talents of the HSC Creative and Performing Arts students.

Ms Johnstone said as well as the performers, Year 11 and 12 VET Entertainment students will be working alongside the NORPA/City Hall technicians.

"There will be approximately eight (students) working on audio, lighting, vision, backstage and front-of-house,” he said.

"Kadina's Hospitality staff and students will be preparing and serving food in the evening also.”

2017 Rivers MADness Program

Welcome to Country - Aunty Irene Harrington, The Rivers Indigenous Dance Ensemble Official Opening - Mr Greg Smith, Executive Principal

ACT 1

1. Leave It All Behind - Hannah Oliver

2. Say You Won't Let Go - Rheanna Hudson

3. Wayfaring Stranger - Kiara Johnson

4. Memories (Drama GP) - Indiana Mulzer, Lena Qualmann, Maya Seils, Ellen Welstead-Cloud, Chloe Willis

5. Dead and Gone - Beatrice Hogan

6. Hold Back the River - John Paden

7. Life in a Box (Drama IP) - Ellen Welstead-Cloud

8.Go Down Smooth - Laura Rutley 9. Moonlight Sonata - Dominic Neary

ACT 2 - Strong language and adult themes. May not be appropriate for children under 15, parental discretion required.

1. Tendril - Fynn Barker

2. The Stranger - Mikayla Greenwell-Smith

3. Sister Mary Immaculata (Drama IP) - Hannah Oliver

4. Please Don't Say You Love Me - Laetitia Binetruy

5. PFC (Drama GP) - Amber-Rose Davenport-Holland, Pascoe Dunphy, Heidi Savins-Harrison, Keira Weatherburn

6. The Illusion of Perfection (Drama IP) - Kashmir Miller

7. Motherless Child - Yasmina Bowden

8. Tainted Windows (Drama GP) - Kashmir Miller & Hannah Oliver supported by Darci Maher-Di Piero

9. Twice - Flynn Adams

10. The World Will Remember Norma Desmond (Drama IP) - Indiana Mulzer

11. Helpless - Logan Eckersley

2017 HSC Students

Actors

Kadina: Hannah Oliver

Lismore: Kashmir Miller

Richmond River: Amber-Rose Davenport-Holland, Pascoe Dunphy, Indiana Mulzer, Lena Qualmann, Heidi Savins-Harrison, Maya Seils, Keira Weatherburn, Ellen Welstead-Cloud, Chloe Willis

Artists / photographers

Kadina: Beatrice Hogan, Brooke Sendt, Annabelle Watson

Lismore: Jesica Crookshanks, Sara Downs-Andrews, Laura Dwyer, Skye Headford, Anna McKey, Matty Phillips, Sarvah Rayner, Mariam Tavares, Michaela Tilsley, Lucy Wells, Breeanna Wilson

Richmond River: Breanne Buckley, Michaela Cameron, Finlay Floate, Ella Hegh, Rheanna Hudson, Dylan Long, Jessica Martin, Kaitlyn Martin, Indiana Mulzer, Maya Seils, Rose Storer, Sierra Titus, Keira Weatherburn, Laquicia Woolbank

Musicians

Kadina: Laetitia Binetruy, Mikayla Greenwell-Smith, Beatrice Hogan, Hannan Oliver

Lismore: Logan Eckersley, John Paden

Richmond River: Flynn Adams, Fynn Barker, Yasmina Bowden, Rheanna Hudson, Dominic Neary, Riley O'Halloran, Connor Shur, Chloe Willis

Nimbin: Kiara Johnson, Laura Rutley

Special thanks to: