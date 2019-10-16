Talented karate kids punch above weight

FIGHTING TO WIN: Northern Rivers Shukokai Karate Dojo athlete Christopher Hampson-Hick, 15, (left) secured the State Champion Gold in the 14-15 years 10th Kyu to 6th Kyu Kata Division at the National All Styles Martial Arts Queensland State Titles.

TALENT, hard work and courage has seen three martial arts athletes, including a brother and sister, take out gold at a Queensland championship event on the weekend.

Northern Rivers Shukokai Karate Dojo sensei Barry Potts said five of his students travelled to the Gold Coast to compete at the National All Styles Martial Arts Queensland State Titles.

"Christopher Hampson-Hick, 15, secured the State Champion Gold in the 14-15 years 10th Kyu to 6th Kyu Kata Division,” he said.

"He then backed (this) up, winning the gold in his Point Sparring Division.”

Potts said Sarah Taylor-Ross, 15, secured State Champion Gold in her 14-15 years 10th Kyu to 6th Kyu Point Sparring, after wining bronze in her Kata Division.

"Sarah then competed in the 15 to 17 years Open Female Continuous Sparring Division,” he said.

"Despite being only an 8th Kyu, Sarah fought valiantly against her 2nd Dan (black belt) opponent to secure a silver medal, finishing the day with the trifecta of gold, silver and bronze.”

Potts said Tynikah Hampson-Hick, 14, unfortunately missed out on a place in her Kata Division but bounced back to win State Champion Gold.

"Duncan, 9, and Pippa, 8, unfortunately missed out on a place in their events,” he said.

"But they showed great spirit and sportsmanship.”

Potts said he tried to instil a culture of resilience in his students to help them succeed inside and outside the dojo.

"I aim to give them self-confidence and the belief they can achieve what they want,” he said.

"It's not about winning all the time - life is not like that - it's about keeping trying.”