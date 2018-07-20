Talented filly won't back up after $20,000 race win

TRAINER Sharon Pepper, who has resisted the temptation to double up with Bella Boss at the Lismore meeting tomorrow.

TRAINER Sharon Pepper, who has resisted the temptation to double up with Bella Boss at the Lismore meeting tomorrow. Marc Stapelberg

SHARON Pepper has resisted the temptation of backing up the talented Bella Boss at Lismore tomorrow.

The Lismore trainer had nominated and accepted with her talented three-year-old filly in a 1516m handicap at the six-race Saturday meeting as well as having run, and won, a $20,000 Class 2 Hcp (1000m) at Ballina on Tuesday.

Bella Boss skipped clear to win that one.

After the race Pepper said she would wait to see how the filly pulled up before she made a decision on whether she would run again five days later.

"She was ineligible for the race, as it turns out,” the trainer said.

"I wouldn't have run her anyway. While she hasn't missed a beat, Brooke (jockey Brooke Stower) said the track (at Ballina) was bottomless.”

She said that might have taken more out of the filly than thought and she wanted to look after a horse with great promise.

An Ipswich Class 2 over 1350m beckons on Friday, August 10.

While Pepper elected not to race Bella Boss, she will be represented tomorrow by the four-year-old mare We're All Ears.

The daughter of Poet's Voice is yet to win in 16 starts but lines up in the Gourmet Food Truck Saturday July 28 Class 1 / Maiden Plate (2100m).

Stower will also ride her but they fared badly in the draw and will jump from the outside barrier in a field of nine.

"Twelve months ago she would have been 25/1-on in this race after three placings on the Sunshine Coast and in Brisbane,” Pepper said. "She's a big gross mare and it's taken me time to get her back right. She's very close to being right.”

With the track rated a Soft 6 yesterday and fine weather likely to improve that, the chances of We're All Ears look even better.

"She's a nice mare in the making,” Pepper said.

Lismore Turf Club has six Country TAB races tomorrow, with its cup meeting on September 20 just around the corner.