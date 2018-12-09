Talented equestrians galloping across the ditch

RIDING HIGH: Members of the NSW Zone 15 Pony Club are heading to New Zealand for an annual exchange where they will participate in riding and cultural events with their Kiwi colleagues.

RIDING HIGH: Members of the NSW Zone 15 Pony Club are heading to New Zealand for an annual exchange where they will participate in riding and cultural events with their Kiwi colleagues. Alisob Paterson

SIX talented young equestrians are preparing to travel to New Zealand next month as part of a annual pony club exchange.

The riders aged between 14 and 17 years, with participate in the NSW Zone 15 Pony Club's 32nd exchange with their New Zealand colleagues.

NSW Zone 15 Pony Club exchange co-ordinator Barbara Gosper said the squad worked hard to raise funds to pay their own way to the exchange which will be held in the Bay of plenty region, south-east of Auckland.

Ms Gosper who has managed the exchange program for the past four years said she's very proud of the girls who have pout a lot of effort into their riding skills and fund-raising for the event.

She said the team comprises riders Shannon Moran, Rachel Lister, Joanne Murphy, Amanda Bower, Sharrika Wilson and Charlotte Stewart will be accompanied by chaperones Tracey Moran and Sheree Wilson.

The riders were selected for not just their riding skills in being able to handle different mounts, but also on their interest in sharing expereince in and out of the saddle with other riders.

"The riders leave on 9th January, 2019, for two weeks," Ms Gosper said.

"The come from all over Zone 15 which stretches from Tweed Heads in the north to Grafton in the south and out to West of the Range (Bonalbo)."

Shannon said the squad not only look forward to going to New Zealand, they also enjoy hosting the Kiwi riders who come over in early July.

"It's great going over there and learn different ways of rising and new techniques," she said.

"We experience a new culture and make new friends too."

While the Zone 15 Pony Club Association was formed in 1958, the annual exchange with New Zealand commenced in 1986.