Talent pool at hockey titles

TALENT POOL: Marshall Brown played in the NSW under-18 hockey championships at Goonellabah last month. The NSW PSSA championships start today. Shez Napper

FOURTEEN teams will contest the NSW Primary School Sports Association Hockey Championships at Hepburn Park, Goonellabah, this week.

The three-day competition starts tomorrow and will feature some of the best young hockey players from across the state.

It is the second major carnival the Far North Coast Hockey Association has hosted in recent weeks with the PSSA event following the NSW boys under-18 titles last month.

Marshall Brown (pictured) played in the FNC team at that carnival and was recently selected in the Combined High Schools under-16 squad.

He has also been placed in an Athlete Acceleration Program for the next two years.

The program is a breeding ground for future Olympians in the Australian hockey team and limited to 60 players across the country.

Meanwhile, North Coast will start its PSSA campaign when it plays Sydney South West at 8am tomorrow morning.

They will take on Western zone at 11.20am before playing a third game against South Coast at 3.30pm.

North Coast is also fielding an invitational team with the final set down for Thursday at 1.15pm.

The announcement of the state team will follow.

Lismore also hosted the NSW PSSA girls soccer championships at the Southern Cross University Football Centre a fortnight ago.

The biggest hockey event on the FNC calendar is still to come with the Australian under-21 championships from July 10-19.

It will include players aiming for future selection in the Kookaburras and Hockeyroos teams.

Far North Coast Hockey Association president Paul Leadbeatter said the tournaments would provide not only top-class hockey but would be a boost to local businesses and the regional economy.

A second water-based field at Goonellabah, which was also used for the Australian men's masters tournament last September and October, has helped secure the carnivals.