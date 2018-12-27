Menu
DIGGING DEEP: Jean Williams helped find a ring a on Christmas Day after she received a desperate phone call.
Offbeat

Taking time out from Christmas to share a unique gift

Amber Hooker
by
26th Dec 2018 5:00 PM
A DETECTORIST produced a Christmas miracle for a woman who thought her antique white gold ring was lost to Kings Beach, Caloundra.

The beach-goer had taken it off and put it in her dress, but when she picked up her belongings the ring dropped into the sand.

"I got a call from their friend, she was really apologetic to me for disrupting Christmas day," Nambour detectorist Jean Williams said.

"I told them it was all good, I get it a lot. I did get to just eat my Christmas lunch, and got out of cleaning up," she laughed.

It was a few hours before Ms Williams arrived, but within 10 minutes the ring was back on the hand of its rightful owner.

The midday phone call wasn't the first time Ms Williams had been called upon during a special occasion.

About four years ago she drove the five-hour round trip to Rainbow Beach on New Year's Day to retrieve a lost ring from the water.

She also missed out on Christmas lunch entirely in recent years.

Ms Williams said in her experience, many people "looked down" on the metal detecting community.

But she feels great satisfaction in helping others, and said more often than anything they found and removed rubbish, syringes, rusted metal or uncovered loose change.

"I have picked up a couple of needles, and probably saved hundreds of people from sharp hooks left by people fishing from the sand," Ms Williams said.

Ms Williams said detecting is a service, rather than her job, as she only charges the cost of petrol and wear and tear on her car.

detectorist kings beach lost and found metal detector
The Sunshine Coast Daily

