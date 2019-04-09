Taking the leap of Faith

OH WHAT A FEELING: Faith Pittman competed in the national athletics championships in Sydney.

RAPPVILLE teenager Faith Pittman has put in plenty of hard work towards track and field athletics and has just competed at national championships in Sydney.

Toyota Lismore provided a car which helped get the family to the championships earlier this month.

She has trained with her mother Robyn for seven years and they have built their own long jump pit at the family home.

The 15-year-old has had a busy start to the year with a Little Athletics regional meet in Newcastle where she earned herself five gold medals out of six events in February.

She took out top spot for the girls' under-17 long jump, triple jump, 100m sprint, 100m hurdles and discus.

She attended the NSW State Championships at Sydney Olympic Park last month.

Despite appalling weather conditions and little time between events on the Saturday she managed to place third in the long jump with a personal best of 5.45m.

She also came seventh in triple jump and ranked 17th in the100m sprint.

There was more heavy rain the following day when she ran third in her heat and 10th overall hurdles with a PB of 15.91 in the championships.

In preparation for the NSW Little Athletics Track and Field State Championships she went to Brisbane and entered two shield meets.

She went well and decided to enter the Queensland State Championships.

Faith took to the track on Saturday in the under-17 girls' 100m sprint and made the final, running a PB of 12.98 which gave her eighth place.

An hour later she took on the under-18 girls in long jump and earned the gold and the title of state champion for the event with a jump of 5.35m.

The Sunday was also favourable for Faith when she received a bronze medal, placing third in the under-17 girls' 100m hurdles with a time of 16.09.

This put her in the Australian National Championships that were held at Sydney Olympic Park.

At the national championship she was on the track on Friday for the 100m hurdles and placed third in her heat.

She narrowly missed the finals but still did a PB of 15.14 and ranked 10th overall for the event.

That night she competed in the under-18 long jump and finished seventh.

Faith thanked Toyota Lismore for their exceptional generosity and support. Without them, she said, she would not have got to nationals.

Rappville Social Club has offered continued support of herself and other athletes in town.

The Lord's Taveners grant also helped build the home long jump pit while Traditional Medicinals Lismore has kept Faith in good health.

She also thanked Casino High School, Casino Little Athletics Club, fellow teammates and training partner and state competitor Hunter Ryan.