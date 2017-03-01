Taking small steps towards fair trade

MAKING A DIFFERENCE: Bernadette Dawson with the award-winning Conscious Step socks she sells in her Ballina shop.

TAKING small steps in a humble pair of socks is taking steps towards solving some of the world's greatest problems.

Bernadette Dawson is the owner of the business Samana Living and owns the Funkid store in River St, Ballina.

She has been the sole Australian distributor of quality cotton socks produced by Indian Fair Trade company Conscious Step for 12 months.

She entered the product in the Gift and Life Instyle Awards as a way of raising awareness of the brand and what it was trying to achieve and the products won the Ethical Award.

Proceeds of the sale of the socks go towards partner organisations that work to protect the oceans, fight hunger, treat HIV, provide water, provide food, educate children and plant trees.

"People like it when they can buy something and they know they are helping make a difference,” Bernadette said.

The organic cotton socks are manufactured in a Fair Trade factory in India

This is one of the four Fair Trade companies Bernadette supports through the sale of their products in her Ballina shop.

Another is Pebble, which supports women and children in Bangladesh.