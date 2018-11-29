Taking on the world in stylish, comfortable shoes

SOUL SHOP: Melinda Turner's new premises Shoes on Magellan offers a wide range of shoes which are comfortable and stylish.

SOUL SHOP: Melinda Turner's new premises Shoes on Magellan offers a wide range of shoes which are comfortable and stylish. Alison Paterson

"YOU can live the dreams you want to achieve if you have a comfortable pair of shoes.”

Standing in her new retail space, Shoes on Magellan, at 91 Magellan St, Lismore, Melinda Turner, 44, reckons if your toe-covers are sorted, then you can take on the world.

And she's thrilled with the interest from locals for shop which specialises in footwear for men and women.

"People in Lismore want comfort and style,” she said.

"They want shoes which fit their lifestyle and great shoes let you be your best self.”

Ms Turner said she has been fitting shoes since she was 12 year old.

"My parents and my grandparents were in the business and I used to drive the truck to the markets when I was on my P-plates,” she said.

"A lot of our shoes are made in Germany and Spanish and have gel inserts so if you have problems with arthritis or are on your feet all day and you feel like you are walking on a yoga mat that has support.”

As a third-gen shoe retailer, Ms Turner said she's delighted her daughter in leading the charge for the fourth generation.

"Stylish shoes which are comfortable and priced fairy are the holy grail,” she said.

"We sell casual and some more corporate shoes as well.”

Ms Turner said the family business includes a close friend who manages to source the products from Europe.

She said his selection was spot-on, so much in fact that this year they had to re-order to keep up with demand.

"We had to fly in more boots from Germany,” she said.

"Our customers loved that the leather was so soft and customers really liked the comfortable yoga-mat feeling.”

Ms Turner said the colour trends for 2019 will see lots more neutrals but also lot of colour.

She said caring for your shoes will also enhance your look and comfort.

"I recommend a neutral polish because sometimes colours are hard to match,” Ms Turner said.

"We also offer vouchers because if you want to buy someone a pair as a gift, fit is very important.”