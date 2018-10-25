Taking on the blues
The Baggy Blues Cricket Tour is coming to Lismore on October 25, to help raise mental health awareness as part of the Rural Adversity Mental Health Program (RAMHP). The Baggy Blues are working with the Centre for Rural Remote Mental Health (CRRMH) to deliver:
- Free community Baggy Blues & RAMHP Mental Health Breakfast at the Lismore Workers Club, Keen Street, Lismore at 7.30am. Book your free ticket here.
- Cricket clinics for budding sports stars at Oakes Oval from 5pm to 6pm
- And a celebrity cricket match in Lismore at Oakes Oval from 6.30pm to 9.30pm
Come along and meet former Australian players Jeff Thomson, Phil Emery, Steve Rixon, Gavin Robertson, Wayne Mulherin, Len Pascoe, Phil Marks & Steve Small, plus upcoming Australian players
Matt Nicholson - Australia, NSW, WA
Chris Green - Thunder BBL
Nick Bertus - Parramatta Captain & NSW transition squad
Jordan Gauci - NSW Rookie contracted player
Liam Hatcher - NSW contracted player
Henry Thornton - NSW contracted player
In addition, Lord's Taverners are hosting a special dinner in the Gordon Pavilion while the cricket match is played under lights. The public is now invited to buy tickets (only 100 available and over 50 already booked). Bookings can be made at
https://www.trybooking.com/YFGU or by phoning me on 0412664617.