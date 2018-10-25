Menu
GREEN LIGHT: Chris Green of the Sydney Thunder after a BBL win over the Sydney Sixers at the SCG. Green is in the FNC Country team for the Baggy Blues tour match at Oakes Oval, Lismore, tonight.
Sport

Taking on the blues

25th Oct 2018 10:35 AM
The Baggy Blues Cricket Tour is coming to Lismore on October 25, to help raise mental health awareness as part of the Rural Adversity Mental Health Program (RAMHP). The Baggy Blues are working with the Centre for Rural Remote Mental Health (CRRMH) to deliver:

  • Free community Baggy Blues & RAMHP Mental Health Breakfast at the Lismore Workers Club, Keen Street, Lismore at 7.30am. Book your free ticket here.
  • Cricket clinics for budding sports stars at Oakes Oval from 5pm to 6pm
  • And a celebrity cricket match in Lismore at Oakes Oval from 6.30pm to 9.30pm

Come along and meet former Australian players Jeff Thomson, Phil Emery, Steve Rixon, Gavin Robertson, Wayne Mulherin, Len Pascoe, Phil Marks & Steve Small, plus upcoming Australian players

Matt Nicholson - Australia, NSW, WA

Chris Green - Thunder BBL

Nick Bertus - Parramatta Captain & NSW transition squad

Jordan Gauci - NSW Rookie contracted player

Liam Hatcher - NSW contracted player

Henry Thornton - NSW contracted player

In addition, Lord's Taverners are hosting a special dinner in the Gordon Pavilion while the cricket match is played under lights. The public is now invited to buy tickets (only 100 available and over 50 already booked). Bookings can be made at

https://www.trybooking.com/YFGU or by phoning me on 0412664617.

baggy blues lismore council northern rivers cricket northern rivers sport oakes oval rural adversity mental health care
Lismore Northern Star

