Taking down the alcohol stigma one dance move at a time

AUSTRALIA'S Got Talent finalist Tommy Franklin will host a morning dance party in Byron Bay this Saturday morning, January 13.

It is all part of a six week program to promote brand awareness for Hello Sunday Morning, a not-for-profit organisation aiming to change Australia's relationship with alcohol.

Mr Franklin said he was extremely excited to be back in Byron to talk down the stigma that you need alcohol and/or various other substances to let loose in life and on the dance floor.

"People think they can't have this untamed, wild, pure fun when they are sober but I'm here to tell people and remind people that you can,” Mr Franklin said.

"I think it is imperative that this message gets shared and I think it is important for the culture of today to change their relationship with alcohol.”

Hello Sunday Morning founder and CEO Chris Raine said having the courage to dance sober is one of the greatest challenges but also biggest opportunity to change your relationship with alcohol.

"This campaign is about giving that experience to as many Australians as we can and giving each one of them a good enough reason to wake up without a hangover on the weekend,” Mr Raine said.

Mr Franklin said this campaign has already proved its worth, having had an extremely successful first run in Manly earlier this year.

"The energy and the vibes, people were crying, it was just so beautiful and powerful,” he said.

"It was 10am in the morning and all these strangers just walking past stopped and came over to the dance floor and just got so loose, it was just wild.”

Having battled his own demons at a young age, Mr Franklin said he is using his "second chance at life” to help others.

"I was in that state of mind, I didn't want to be here any more and I almost lost my life, I almost didn't have that second chance in life but I'm so thankful I do,” he said.

"That's why I am doing everything that I can with every breath and part of my being to spread this message.”

Music saved Mr Franklin's life as it created an escape for him which he hopes others will find also.

"For me, music set me free, it liberated me in ways I can't describe,” he said.

"I've done it through music, some people do it through dancing, other people do it through art or anything. You can do it through knitting, like just get into some kind of meditative state or something to get your mind off it.”

From 10am till 11am at Apex Park in Byron Bay, Mr Franklin will be playing some of his favourite "bangers” to "tickle the funny bone and get people wiggling and giggling”.

"I am also going to be doing a dance workshop, so anyone out there who think they can't dance, who lack the freedom or courage to get out and get loose responsibly on the dance floor, then this is your time to shine.”