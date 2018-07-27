Car dealer taking a new road to retirement

Frizelle Sunshine Automotive General Manager Lismore Karl Meir will be retiring after being in the automotive industry in Lismore for more than 30 years.

"ALL good things must come to an end" were the words Karl Meir said as he pondered his retirement.

The Frizelle Sunshine Automotive Mazda dealer principal and general manager will today wave a bitter sweet goodbye as he retires after 33 years in the Lismore automotive industry.

The 63-year-old Lismore local began his career on January 14, 1985 as a partner at North East Mazda in Conway St, which eventually became SMC Auto Centre.

"I actually went for the interview for that job behind this exact desk," Mr Meir chuckled.

"It only took me 33 years to get to the other side.

"I was at North East Mazda for 21 years and this year marks my tenth year in this position."

A passion for cars and a drive to provide for his family saw him "fall" into the industry.

"We lived in Byron Bay and I needed a job," he said.

"We'd sold our builders hardware business ... the opportunity came up and I began my career as a salesperson.

"I've always been in retail and always enjoyed people, so retirement will be very different for me."

While Mr Meir gave his notice of retirement several months ago, he said he still had mixed feelings about leaving.

"I am retiring with some reservations," he said.

"But there comes a time when you've got to say 'it's time to slow down'.

"This job is very demanding, at the level I'm at it's a 24-hour job, so it's time to take some me time and just relax. I will miss the people, the community and the staff."

In his position, Mr Meir is responsible for the Isuzu truck site in Cook St and running all aspects of the Frizelle Sunshine Automotive site, including its 65 staff.

"To give you an idea, this establishment here turned over $50 million dollars last year.

"We sold 1370 motor vehicles and we put $3.4 million dollars back into the local economy in wages."

He said multiple retirement celebrations from staff had been running all week.

"I've felt very special," he said.

"We had a little BBQ on site and a number of the staff came out for a dinner on Saturday night.

"I walk with another colleague at night, and we had about 15 staff join in on that last night, because I'm not a drinker."

Mr Meir said the only consistent thing about the business was change.

"I've enjoyed the ever changing environment of the business," he said.

"Every year, we used to sell tractors, mowers, whippersnippers we have none of that anymore, we've gone back to our core business.

"The biggest changes in the industry have been the internet.

"When I first started the only way people could learn about a motor car was to come into the dealer ship, now people can do all their homework before getting here.

He said among all the fond memories the most challenging time in his role was the 2017 flood.

"That was a tough time," he said.

"It cost this business $1.2 million dollars ... we well and truly got wet.

"But this business has a massive backing from the community... it's a great place to work with vast opportunities to be made. I will miss it a lot."