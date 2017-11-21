Take That in Byron: They want you back for good

BACK IN THE DAY: British pop band Take That salute the audience, after performing live at the British music industry's Brit Awards 1996. It was reportedly the last public performance for the band.

BACK IN THE DAY: British pop band Take That salute the audience, after performing live at the British music industry's Brit Awards 1996. It was reportedly the last public performance for the band. FIONA HANSON

ENGLISH boy-band-turned-man-band Take That took a dive at Main Beach and enjoyed the sights and flavours of the Northern Rivers last weekend, while on a break in the middle of their current world tour.

Take That are an English pop group formed in Manchester, in 1990.

The current line up consists of Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen.

The original line-up also featured Jason Orange and the infamous Robbie Williams, who left the band in 1995.

The group have had 28 top 40 singles and 17 top 5 singles in the United Kingdom, 12 of which have reached number one, as well as having seven number one albums.

Internationally, the band have had 56 number one singles and 37 number one albums.

They have received eight Brit Awards-winning awards for Best British Group and Best British Live Act.

In Byron Bay

DAY OFF: English band Take That visited Byron Bay over the weekend at the end of their Australian tour. FACEBOOK

Due to perform today in Wellington and tomorrow in Auckland, the trio posted an image of themselves outside the Byron Bay Lighthouse on their Facebook page.

"Great day off in Byron Bay to end the Australia tour," they posted on Sunday.

"Can't wait to come back, your support means the world to us! TT x."

The band is touring their new album Wonderland and are still set to visit the United Arab Emirates and Israel.