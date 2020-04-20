Menu
Dawn Service in Ballina on Anzac Day. There won’t be Dawn Services across the country amid coronavirus restrictions, but you can join a virtual Anzac Day parade.
Take part in our virtual Anzac Day parade

Graham Broadhead
20th Apr 2020 12:00 AM
THIS year's Anzac Day will be one like no other.

There won't be Dawn Services around the country, or gunfire breakfasts with a dash of rum.

There won't be Australian flags waving while those who have served the country march down the street.

The band won't be playing Waltzing Matilda as crowds gather for wreath-laying ceremonies at cenotaphs in towns and suburbs around Australia.

The coins won't be tossed in two-up games.

But we can still honour those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The Northern Star is inviting readers to take part in a virtual Anzac Day parade.

We would like you to send us a photograph of yourself holding a photo of your relative who has served the country.

We will publish the photos on The Northern Star website and in Saturday's paper to create our own Anzac Day parade.

The Diggers looked after their mates in times of great adversity.

We can follow their example and not let coronavirus or the restrictions being placed on the community in a bid to stop its spread stop us from commemorating this sacred day.

We can ensure that those who did pay the ultimate price in the service of our country are not forgotten.

Send your photos to news@northernstar.com.au or upload them to The Northern Star's Facebook page.

And don't forget the national campaign to stand at your driveway with a lit candle at 6am on Anzac Day.

Lest we forget.

