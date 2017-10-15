Take charge of your health

UP TO 80% of health information is forgotten as soon as we leave the doctor's rooms.

As part of Health Literacy Month, Northern NSW Local Health District (NNSWLHD) and North Coast Primary Health Network (NCPHN) will be holding a number free community workshops around the region in October.

Here they will encourage Northern Rivers residents to take charge of their health by teaching people to:

Find reliable health information online.

Use their online My Health Record.

Learn some tip and tricks for managing chronic conditions.

Prepare questions to bring to their next health care appointment.

Take a free brief health check.

Ask questions of the health professionals at the workshop.

Participants will also have the chance to take part in the first ever health literacy survey in the region. This will give us valuable insight into the health information needs of our community.

The free workshops are open to community members and community organisations.

Each workshop will be held from 10-11am followed by a free light lunch.

To register visit http://ncphn.org.au/taking-charge-of-your-health-community-workshops/

Casino: Tuesday October 17 at Casino RSM.

Ballina: Thursday October 19 at Ballina District Hospital Education Centre.

Grafton: Wednesday October 25 at Grafton District Services Club.

Kingscliff: Friday October 27 at Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club.

Lismore: Tuesday October 31 at Lismore Workers Club.