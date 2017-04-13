24°
Take care when you hit beach at Easter

13th Apr 2017 6:25 AM

THE Easter holidays will see lifeguards from the Australian Lifeguard Service (ALS) gearing up for a busy period on the state's northern beaches.

Patrols are currently under way at First Sun, The Pass, Wategos, Tallows and Brunswick Heads and Main Beach Byron Bay continues to be patrolled seven days a week.

ALS northern co-ordinator Scott McCartney said after recent flooding, swimmers should be aware of changing conditions at local beaches.

"Our lifeguards enjoyed a successful summer earlier this year and are looking forward to getting back to what they do best, which is keeping a watchful eye on our beaches," Mr McCartney said.

"We strongly urge everyone to be aware of changing conditions especially due to the recent floods.

"We are expecting there to be quite a bit of debris that will wash up on certain beaches across the region over the coming weeks and we are asking the public to take advantage of local knowledge by talking to lifeguards."

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  australian lifeguard service beach lifeguards northern rivers community

