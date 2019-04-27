Take a tour from the beef capital to the coast

SIT BACK AND RELAX: Enjoy the beauty of Brooms Head with the Beef Week Scenic Bus Tour on May 27.

SIT BACK AND RELAX: Enjoy the beauty of Brooms Head with the Beef Week Scenic Bus Tour on May 27. Wayne Griffin

FOLLOWING the success of previous years, visitors to Casino Beef Week will once again be able to take in the sights of our neighbouring region, the Clarence Valley and beyond.

The informative Beef Week Scenic Bus Tour, hosted by Mazzer Coaches, will be held on Monday, May 27.

Following the hustle and bustle of the big Beef Week weekend, take the chance to sit back and relax as the Beef Week festival rolls to an end.

Event organisers said the coach tour provides a beautiful day of entertainment and for people travelling on their own, and provides a "wonderful chance to meet new people and make friends".

There are two pick-up locations on the tour, the first at Kyogle Post Office, leaving at 7.45am, followed by a departure from the Casino Visitor Information Centre at 8.30am.

Tour host Richard Mazzer is well-travelled, and will share his experiences, while making you feel at home along the way.

The first stop of the day will be a tour and morning tea at Lawrence, followed by a tour of Brooms Head, near Minnie Water.

The tour stops in Maclean for a lunch and free time, before continuing to Yamba.

After enjoying an afternoon on the water, the tour then proceeds to catch the ferry to Iluka.

After the whirlwind tour, the bus will return home to the Casino Visitor Information Centre at 4pm or Kyogle Post Office at 4.30pm.

Tour participants will be able to sit back and admire the magnificent scenery from the comfort of a fully escorted coach holiday as you take a tour to the south of the stunning Northern Rivers.

Tickets cost $50 per person and includes return coach travel with Mazzer Coaches, so make sure you book in quickly to save your seat on the bus.

Tickets are available from the Beef Week Office at 86 Walker Street in Casino.

For all enquiries, please contact the Beef Week office on 6662 8181 or email info@casinobeefweek.com.au.