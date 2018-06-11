Take a stand against the West Byron Developments

HEAVY TRAFFIC: More than 200 locals turned out to the Byron Deserves Better rally against the West Byron Developments held in February.

HEAVY TRAFFIC: More than 200 locals turned out to the Byron Deserves Better rally against the West Byron Developments held in February. Christian Morrow

IT'S A DEVELOPMENT predicted to be bigger and more condensed than Sunrise and the Arts Industry Estate combined and locals are not happy.

The Byron Residents' Group is urging those who don't want to see a "mega-suburb” at Byron Bay's outskirts on Ewingsdale Rd to come to a community rally at the beach front of Apex Park on Sunday, June 17 at 10 am.

The rally will be held two days before the Joint Regional Planning Panel has a community hearing into the two Development Applications (DAs) that seek to subdivide West Byron into 687 residential lots, including some in environmental zones.

NSW Labor have already locked in its opposition to the controversial development, along the Greens and is not supported by the Byron Shire Council. The plan was the subject of 5000 submissions to the state's Joint Regional Planning Panel and the majority of submissions opposed the development applications, citing such issues as traffic, environmental impacts, koalas, stormwater, flooding, earthworks and design.

Byron Residents' Group member Cate Coorey said it was an outrage the JRPP would decide on the DAs to create the proposed developments.

"The NSW government foisted this abomination on us when they rezoned the site,” Ms Coorey said.

"The state government does not allow local Councils to be the deciding authority if a development is worth more than $20 million.”

Ms Coorey said if it was to be approved, the impacts on the town, its residents and its ecology would be enormous.

"The increased traffic congestion would make Ewingsdale Road impossible and result in the damaging of tourism and local business,” she said.

"It would spell the end of our koala population and the threatened frog species on the site.

"Belongil Creek would be damaged by run off from the development - including heavy metals leached out by acid sulfate soils - that will then flow into Cape Byron Marine Park. The reasons people come to Byron Bay and not other coastal towns will be gone and we will have an overcrowded, environmentally degraded mess.”

The Byron Residents' Group need help making the rally to have as much impact as possible, and are calling for volunteer to help preparing banners, T shirts, putting up posters as well as collecting signatures and donations.

Those interested in getting involved in the rally can email: contact@byronresidentsgroup.org "

A banner painting party is being thrown on Saturday, June 16 where attendees can paint a banner contribute to slogan ideas and drink tea. Bring own materials if possible and a plate to share.

For more information call organiser Deborah Lilly on 6684 3723.

For more information call organiser Deborah Lilly on 6684 3723.