Take a sneak peek at the future of camping

TRAVEL IN STYLE: An Australian-first prototype of the most innovative camper trailer in Australia.

TRAVEL IN STYLE: An Australian-first prototype of the most innovative camper trailer in Australia. Aussie Boat Camp

THIS year's Outdoor Leisure Show will feature a sneak peek at what could be the future of camping.

The result of an Australian business collaboration, the innovative Aussie Boat Camp camper boat trailer will be on display at the show.

The Aussie Boat Camp combines Stessl boats with reliable Honda engines and customised Redco trailers to create the ultimate camper trailer from only $58,000.

Campers are custom built to suit your needs, and the team can create a camper trailer to suit not only boats, with their signature camper trailers customised for ATVs and dirt bikes, race cars and Go-Carts or even trailers specialised for horses.

The Aussie Boat Camp engineers can custom quote to any combination camper you want.

While travelling the camper folds down to a trailer the size of a small caravan.

The base single-axle model is a 2000kg trailer with 75 per cent polycarbonate roof, with canvas over the kitchen and folded aluminium side doors.

All trailers include enclosed front module stairs with an automated standard Jawa kitchen capsule as well as a Stessl 4.3 Warrior boat with the Honda BF40 motor - all on the Redco trailer.

You can fully customise your camper, with a wide range of optional add-ons, including alloy wheels, an automated polycarbonate roof, aluminium enclosed folded walls or clear storm sides for the top deck.

You can further improve your base camper with additions such as a Waeco fridge, as well as a shower and toilet, and even use clean energy with a 240 watt solar system.

You can upgrade the base camper trailer to a two-wheel 2500kg trailer that allows for 800kg of luggage.

Or you can go premium with the four-wheel 3500kg trailer suitable for larger boats.

For more information or to check out the impressive prototype of their campers, make sure you drop by their stand at the Lismore Outdoor Leisure Show.

You can also visit the website www.aussieboatcamp.com.au to submit a specification for a quote.