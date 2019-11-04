Take a sneak peak into town's 'first' Mexican restaurant

TASTE OF MEXICO: Mullumbimby will soon have a new mexican kitchen when Braulio Sanchez opens Sons of Taco at the local bowling club.

TASTE OF MEXICO: Mullumbimby will soon have a new mexican kitchen when Braulio Sanchez opens Sons of Taco at the local bowling club. Marc Stapelberg

FROM making a popular Byron Bay hot sauce in an industrial estate to opening Mullumbimby's "first” Mexican restaurant, Braulio Sanchez can't wait to introduce people to "real deal” taste of Mexico.

Hailing from Mexico, the experienced chef and restaurateur said he'd been cooking up the perfect menu for years while waiting for the best place to open his own restaurant.

That perfect opportunity came while Mr Sanchez was running the Mullumbimby Bowling Club kitchen following the relocation of the popular Spice it up Thai restaurant in August.

He will open Son of a Taco Mexican Restaurant, which seats 60 people, in its place on Friday.

"It's very exciting, as far as I know it's the first Mexican Restaurant to open in Mullum,” Mr Sanchez said.

"People's reactions have been really good and the news has exploded on social media.

"We are hoping to fill a gap... people are saying they can't wait and it's what Mullum needs.

Launching his Byron Bay brand - Son of a Taco hot sauces - about a year ago Mr Sanchez said being able to open his own restaurant in Australia where people could also buy his "fusion” sauces was an amazing feeling.

"I moved to Australia to learn English in Melbourne, fell in love with the culture and 12 years later I'm still here,” he chuckled.

"I've been cooking for about eight years as a chef and I worked in a restaurant in Melbourne for four years.

"I come from a family of restaurant owners, my parents operated a restaurant in Mexico for 30 years, it's pretty much in my blood.

"Funnily enough I collected my recipes more once I was in Australia. It wasn't here and I wanted it... I wanted authentic Mexican food.”

Mr Sanchez explained the mainly traditional menu.

"The entrees will be corn chips and dips, salads, corn on the cob, nachos and flautas - which are rolled corn tortillas with a filling of your choice in pair of threes - and we deep fry them,” he said.

"The tacos have four different filling for the meat lovers, beef, chicken, pork and fish... then there's three different vegetarian ones.

"Traditional burritos are on the menu as well as gorditas - which are hand crafted. We get the gluten-free corn masa into a dough and flatten them in our hand, then we fill out the pocket with filling, flatten it again and deep fry it. People love this one.”

With plans to extend the menu, Mr Sanchez said he would love to eventually include Saturday lunch hours for people to play some bowls and have some tacos and margaritas.

He invited the community to help celebrate the grand opening party on Friday, November 8 from 5pm until 9pm.

"There will be bands and DJ's and we will reveal the menu,” the Myocum local said.

"We hope to fill the gap of a good Mexican restaurant in town, we love the community and hope to see you all down here.”

Son of a Taco will be open Thursday to Sunday from 5pm until 9pm.